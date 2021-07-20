Before the launch of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos spoke about space travel.

Jeff Bezos will be sent into space by Blue Origin on Tuesday. This is the culmination of a childhood goal for the world’s richest person, yet Bezos’ space ambitions go much deeper than an 11-minute ride.

Since he was five years old, the Amazon founder had “dreamed of visiting to space.” In 1969, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first humans to walk on the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

He told the Miami Herald after graduating from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982 that he intended to “build space hotels, amusement parks, yachts, and colonies for two or three million people orbiting the earth.”

He became the president of a club named Students for the Exploration and Development of Space at Princeton University.

Bezos created Blue Origin in 2000, but it wasn’t until the 2010s that the actual scope of his space ambitions became clear.

He told ABC News in 2013 that he “can’t wait to fly,” and he has just begun to explain the reasoning behind his intentions.

In July 2019, he told CBS News that “everyone who travels to space says they come back a little transformed and they understand how lovely this planet is and how small and delicate it is.”

“Something we can’t see when we’re down here, but it’s evident from up there.”

In the same interview, Bezos stated that one of his main goals is to facilitate the relocation of all of Earth’s high-polluting businesses off-planet.

“Eventually, it will be far cheaper and simpler to produce incredibly difficult things like microprocessors… in orbit and then transport those highly complex made goods back down to Earth, so we won’t need the massive factories and pollution-producing businesses that make such things now,” he said.

In 2019, he told The Atlantic, “We have to go to space to save Earth.”

However, Bezos has stated on numerous occasions that space has endless resources and can provide humanity with the “freedom” to continue expanding and consuming.

"It doesn't seem like freedom to me if someone tells you how many children you can have and how much energy you can use," he stated at the Living Legends of Aviation awards ceremony in January.