Before the Halloween Sun-Storm Warning, an eerie video shows a solar flare erupting.

On the eve of Halloween, NASA released spectacular images of a solar flare shooting into space as a sun storm threatens to unleash havoc.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured a video of the sun’s surface from 4 p.m. EDT on October 25 to 10 a.m. EDT on October 26. It’s a total of 18 hours of action.

It depicts our home star’s inner turmoil, with its surface brimming with activity. A very active area of the sun may be observed ejecting material into deep space around the side. The video, which was shared with The Washington Newsday, is shown above.

The action appears to have occurred just before satellites detected a significant rise in x-ray energy from the sun, which has lasted for days.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday that an X-1 class solar flare has occurred. The strongest flares are X-class flares, however they can get considerably stronger than X-1.

According to the NOAA, the flare was enough to induce an R3 “strong” radio blackout.

NASA solar video producer Scott Wiessinger told The Washington Newsday that the same active region of the sun could produce more flares as it slowly turns toward Earth, explaining whether the flares shooting out of the side of the sun in the SDO video could be linked to the ongoing activity we’re experiencing.

“As it rotates closer to us, we’ll probably observe an increase in flux and stronger flares since we’ll be gazing at it more directly,” Weissinger predicted. “It’s directed out to the side in the film from the 25th and 26th, so it’s like gazing at a torch or flashlight slanted away from you. We’ll be looking ‘straight down the beam’ in a few days.” Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a strong geomagnetic storm warning for Saturday, the day before Halloween.

Geomagnetic Storm Effects

The storm’s potential repercussions, according to the center, include voltage anomalies in power systems, spacecraft being confused about which way up they are, and satellite navigation systems experiencing difficulties.

