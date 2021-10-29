Before the G20 Summit, Biden meets with Pope Francis.

As world leaders descend on Rome for the G20 summit, US Vice President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis on Friday to begin a journey intended at reasserting the US’s international credentials.

The president released a “historic” strategy for revamping America’s economy shortly before departing Washington, but it remains to be seen whether he can persuade lawmakers to support it.

Biden had planned to arrive at the G20 and UN climate talks in Glasgow this week with the deal in hand, following weeks of internal party fighting and a drop in his personal ratings.

The 78-year-old sees himself as a voice for democracy in the face of authoritarian regimes, particularly China — despite the fact that, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 in person.

The president began his visit on a more personal note. He arrived at the Vatican just before lunch for a meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, after landing overnight.

The presidential motorcade carrying Biden and his wife Jill passed past St Peter’s Square before making its way to the Apostolic Palace, where they were met by a line of guards and Vatican dignitaries.

Just as the Bidens entered the Cortile San Damaso, the bells of St Peter rang out.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, greeted the US president and his wife, who was dressed in a black gown and veil, as is customary when seeing the pope.

Biden and Francis had previously met three times, but this was their first meeting since Biden’s election.

Biden is only the second Catholic president in history, and he frequently attends mass and is outspoken about his faith.

The meeting is expected to be “friendly,” according to the White House, and Biden and the Pope share a number of concerns, including poverty, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s unclear whether any candidate will address the contentious issue of abortion. Biden supports women’s right to choose, but Francis, 84, has called abortion “murder.”

Despite this, the Pope has distanced himself from a campaign by conservative US bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights, including Biden.

The conference will be held behind closed doors, and the Vatican has unexpectedly canceled a live video feed, despite press protestations.

Biden then crosses the Tiber into the Eternal City to meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, called “Super Mario” for his role in rebuilding the country. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.