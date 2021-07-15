Before the COP26, developing countries want climate funding.

Ahead of a crucial UN session, the nations most vulnerable to the effects of global warming called on affluent countries to keep their promise to fund the battle against climate change.

Hundreds of countries urged the COP26 conference in Glasgow later this year must provide assistance to areas already damaged by climate-related extreme weather, citing a “worrying lack of urgency” from recent G7 and G20 summits.

Scientists’ concerns are increasing louder, and climate change is gaining international attention, putting a lot of pressure on delegates to produce real outcomes.

The to-do list in Glasgow is similarly overwhelming.

Nations are also expected to fulfill a 2009 promise to grant climate-vulnerable countries $100 billion annually to reduce emissions and adapt to climate impacts, in addition to finalizing the rulebook implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In their five-point plan for COP26, the countries vowed “at least $100 billion per year by 2020, with escalating yearly sums beginning in 2025.”

Kenya, Ethiopia, Gabon, Somalia, the Philippines, Bhutan, Tanzania, and Bolivia are among them.

“However, this aim has been missed, and it must be fixed as soon as possible if developing countries are to trust wealthy nations at COP26 to stick to the agreements they make.”

They also demanded that at least half of all funds be directed to future climate adaptation, as well as a separate allocation for the “loss and damage” already inflicted on poorer countries as a result of rich economies’ previous emissions.

Through sweeping carbon cuts, nations committed to limiting global temperature rises to “well-below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels under the Paris Agreement.

The agreement also aims for a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature limit.

Several issues, however, remain unsolved six years after the agreement was signed.

These include the governance of carbon markets and the accounting and reporting of climate funding.

The proposal, which was developed with the help of government ministers, negotiators, and climate activists from Africa and Southeast Asia, called for richer countries to do their “fair share” of emissions reductions.

This would entail historical polluters rapidly decarbonising their economies and paying poorer countries — the ones least responsible for the climate issue – to do the same.

The poor countries stated that affluent emitters must also agree on the final terms of the Paris agreement as a matter of urgency.

The Ethiopian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission’s Fekadu Beyene stated, “A failure to uphold pledges in three crucial areas of finance, adaptation, and loss-and-damage is unacceptable.”

“What good is it to agree on a new set of commitments if we don’t follow through? Brief News from Washington Newsday.