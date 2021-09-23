Before seeking help, a man ejaculates from anus and urinates feces for two years.

Doctors have published a case study of a guy who began ejaculating from his rectum after problems from a previous surgical surgery.

The 33-year-old man sought medical attention after suffering pain in one of his testicles for the preceding five days. He also said that for the preceding two years, he had been passing a “significant” volume of urine and sperm from his rectum.

He also stated that he had been suffering from pneumaturia, which is when a person passes gas in their urine, and fecaluria, which is when a person passes stool matter via their urine.

Doctors discovered that the man’s vital signs were normal and proceeded to do additional tests to determine what was wrong. A CT scan of the pelvis indicated that the man’s prostate had a “gas-filled structure” that appeared to be related to the rectum.

A fistula is a link between two body parts that is abnormal.

In order to figure out what was causing the problem, experts looked at inflammatory bowel disease and tuberculosis. They also inquired if the patient had undergone any abdominal procedures or had any rectum puncture or trauma that could have contributed to his symptoms. He stated that he had not.

Doctors discovered that the man had been in a three-week coma two years prior owing to drug consumption after further investigation.

The man had a Foley, or urinary, catheter put during this time—a tube that drains the bladder of urine—and the physicians said this appeared to have caused “severe trauma,” leading to the man’s current condition.

Doctors were able to successfully block the link between the man’s prostate and rectum, and he was able to recuperate.

The case was classified as “unusual” and “strange” by the doctors at the University of Texas, who published their peer-reviewed research in the Cureus medical magazine in August of this year.

They concluded that, while Foley catheters are useful in healthcare, “it is critical to be aware of the risks associated with them.”

“This case not only illustrates an uncommon consequence of catheter use, but it also underlines the significance of provider attentiveness while using seemingly benign therapies like Foley catheters,” they continued.

Connections between the rectum and the urine tube are not uncommon, however they only occur in about 0.5 percent of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.