Before making landfall in Louisiana, Hurricane Ida rivals Katrina’s strength.

Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida, a devastating Category 4 storm that is expected to slam into New Orleans 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on the city.

Showers and high winds buffeted boarded-up windows of businesses and residences protected by sandbags on Sunday morning in New Orleans’ empty streets.

Ida, which has gaining strength as it approaches the state over the warm waters of the Gulf, might be the most severe storm to hit the state since 1850, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

Storm surges have already flooded the hamlet of Grand Isle, on a barrier island south of New Orleans, by lunchtime Sunday, CNN reported.

Most inhabitants have followed officials’ directions to escape despite dire warnings of catastrophic harm. Thousands of people jammed the roadways leading out of New Orleans in the days leading up to Ida’s arrival.

The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour), was projected to make landfall “within the next few hours” around the southeastern Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 1500 GMT advisory.

A few people in one neighborhood in eastern New Orleans were still making last-minute preparations.

“I’m not sure I’m ready,” Charles Fields replied, still dragging his garden furniture inside, “but we just have to ride it.”

“We’ll see how it holds up,” said the 60-year-old, who had his house flooded with 11 feet (3.3 meters) of water during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Ida would be a “very serious test for our levee systems,” Governor Edwards warned on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have evacuated, he told CNN.

With the hospitals so packed of Covid patients, the storm “presents some extremely significant issues for us,” he warned.

The epidemic has been particularly harsh on the Southern state, which has a poor vaccination rate and thus puts a strain on hospitals. With 2,700 hospitalizations on Saturday, the epidemic is nearing its peak.

Katrina’s impact in Louisiana, where hurricane made landfall on August 29, 2005, has yet to dissipate. Katrina killed 1,800 people and cost billions of dollars in damage.

Edwards had previously stated, “It’s quite distressing to think about another strong hurricane like Hurricane Ida making landfall on that date.”

Parts of southern Louisiana are forecast to receive 10 to 18 inches (25 to 46 cm) of rain through Monday, with up to 24 inches in certain spots.

The White House announced on Sunday that more than 2,000 federal employees had been deployed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.