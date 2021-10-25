Before Halloween, an asteroid the size of the Washington Monument will pass by Earth.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween 2021, an asteroid with a diameter larger than the Washington Monument will approach Earth.

According to NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS), asteroid 2017 SJ20 will make its closest approach to Earth for at least the next 100 years on Monday, October 25.

The asteroid, which might have a diameter of up to 200 meters, or more than twice the height of the Washington Monument, would pass within 5 million miles of Earth.

To put this in perspective, the asteroid will approach Earth far closer than Mars, which is around 140 million miles away on average, but not quite as close as the moon, which is only about 240,000 miles from our planet’s surface.

As it rounds the sun on a route that intersects our planet’s orbit, the asteroid 2017 SJ20 is speeding at roughly 10 miles per second. It will swing past the sun and out to Jupiter after passing Earth.

Skywatchers may trace 2017 SJ20’s passage through the solar system using NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup. On October 10, both Earth (blue path) and 2017 SJ20 (white route) were in their respective paths around the sun, as shown in this graphic from the program.

On Monday, October 25, a second snapshot from the Small-Body Database Lookup, obtained from a different perspective, reveals the relative positions of Earth and asteroid 2017 SJ20.

The asteroid and Earth will have parted by Halloween evening, October 31, and will continue on their respective courses around the sun.

While Earth’s orbit takes it around the sun every 365 days, 2017 SJ20, like most asteroids, has a far larger orbit that takes it beyond Mars and towards Jupiter.

The Earth will be in the same position around the sun next Halloween, according to this screengrab from the Small-Body Database. Asteroid 2017 SJ20 will be far beyond Mars’ orbit in October 2022.

When asteroid 2017 SJ20 flies through Mars and towards Jupiter, its speed has slowed to roughly 3 miles per second due to its distance from the sun. As it swings around near to the sun and passes close to Earth, its speed increases.

