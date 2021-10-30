Before Death, Sweden’s ‘Gentle Art’ Of House Cleaning

Lena Sundgren, 84, gazes at her crammed bookshelf, lit by the glow of a candle, in her lovely flat in Stockholm’s central district.

She lifts a stack of gardening books and tosses them to one side, sighing heavily. She acknowledges, “The sense of getting rid of them is a relief.” “This death cleaning, which I perform a couple of times a week, relaxes me.” The activity of sorting through your personal possessions before your death is known as death cleaning, or “dostadning” in Swedish.

Since author Margareta Magnusson popularized the phrase in her 2017 bestseller “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter,” the concept has garnered a cult following throughout the world.

“I think you should take care of your stuff,” the author tells AFP, “so that no one else has to do all the work for you with all the garbage you’ve left behind.”

She believes that sorting through a lifetime’s worth of belongings “bring you back to moments you want to remember, and if you don’t, simply throw everything away.”

Death cleaning is not the same as Marie Kondo’s decluttering method to a tidy home. Marie Kondo is a Japanese celebrity who rose to international prominence by pushing the idea that individuals should keep only the things that bring them joy.

After a loved one passes away, Swedish death cleaning is designed to relieve families of the strain of going through their belongings.

Jane Magnusson, Magnusson’s daughter, is grateful for her mother’s efforts.

“I believe that most people with elderly parents and a hectic lifestyle would like to sift through less of their parents’ belongings after they pass away,” she says.

“I am appreciative for the enormous amount of work she has put in… and pleased that it is gaining traction around the world.”

Magnusson’s book has been translated into dozens of languages and has made the New York Times bestseller list.

A video of an American blogger’s experience with death cleaning has received three million views on YouTube.

While Magnusson created the phrase, Swedes have been washing graves for centuries.

“A very old neighbor of mine told me forty years ago that she was going to perform death cleaning,” Kristina Adolphson, an 84-year-old former actress who is now doing it, recalls.

“You have to realize that you can’t live eternally when you die clean!”

According to Magnusson, the Swedes' pragmatic approach to death helps explain the phenomena, implying that other cultures might as well.