Because to Covid and Brexit, the UK is facing a supply shortage.

Due to the Covid epidemic and Brexit, Britain’s manufacturers, restaurants, and supermarkets are experiencing persistent supply challenges, prompting requests for government assistance this week ahead of Christmas.

McDonald’s in the United States ran out of milkshakes and bottled drinks this week, citing a lorry driver shortage for supply chain concerns and a halt in commercial activity in the United Kingdom.

Due to a paucity of chicken, rival fast-food giant KFC had to eliminate some items off its menu, while restaurant chain Nando’s had to temporarily close 50 locations.

Supermarkets are also feeling the heat, with Iceland Frozen Foods and Tesco, the world’s largest retailer, warning of Christmas stock shortages.

Iceland’s Richard Walker told the BBC, “The reason for sounding the alarm now is that we’ve already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute.”

“I’d hate for this one to be a problem as well,” he continued, encouraging the government to categorize foreign lorry (truck) drivers as qualified employees, allowing more to drive on the highways.

The influential CBI business lobby in the United Kingdom warns that retail and distribution stocks are at an all-time low.

According to Walker, the United Kingdom now has a shortfall of 100,000 lorry drivers.

The Road Haulage Association’s Rod McKenzie, head of policy, said, “We’ve got a significant shortfall currently that we can’t address just by recruitment because of the length of time it takes to train lorry drivers.”

McKenzie, who seeks short-term visas for international lorry drivers, continued, “So we need some help to make sure the wheels don’t fall off virtually literally during the Christmas season.”

Experts claim Covid aided in the emergence of a supply-chain crisis, since numerous lockdowns spurred a new departure of EU personnel.

“The continued effects of the pandemic are the direct source of broad supply disruptions,” King’s College London economics professor Jonathan Portes told AFP.

“It should come as no surprise that shutting down huge parts of the economy and putting millions of people out of work, and then reopening those parts of the economy – not once, but numerous times – would disrupt supply chains and create labor market mismatches. This is everywhere throughout Europe.”

Meanwhile, following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union on January 1, substantial border delays resulted, and new immigration laws hindered recruitment.

As a result, fewer EU nationals are employed in the logistics industry, which is disliked by Britons due to low pay and long hours.

As a result of the pandemic, many more foreign workers were persuaded to depart.

"Continued travel limitations, along with the impact of Brexit… have resulted in a large number of people not returning.