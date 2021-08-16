Because they are shielded from star radiation, red dwarf exoplanets may be habitable.

Exoplanets orbiting red dwarf stars may not be as heavily harmed by stellar radiation as previously thought, according to a study.

Red dwarfs are tiny stars that make up a major portion of the galaxy’s stars. Because they are fainter than our own sun, scientists will have an easier time finding tiny terrestrial planets around them.

Red dwarfs, although being smaller and cooler than the sun, spin quicker and are more active. This means they emit a lot of radiation, which might be detrimental to life on any planets around them.

During a flare—a quick blast that is usually launched in a specific direction—radiation is very powerful, and red dwarf stars flare more frequently than the Sun.

Red dwarfs, on the other hand, appear to send their flares upwards or downwards rather than out at the equator, according to experts.

Because most planets orbit stars near their equators, the flares are likely to miss them, and the planets will not be exposed to lethal radiation.

According to Ekaterina Ilin, the study’s main author, the stars she and her colleagues studied were “excellent targets for our hunt for habitable planets.”

“In the end, our findings suggest that exoplanets orbiting those extremely tiny stars may be more habitable than previously thought,” she said.

“It also tells us that we need to learn more about the space weather conditions in these systems before we can truly say if a planet is fit for life as we know it or not, or how habitable our Solar System was in its early days.”

The researchers arrived at their conclusion by analyzing white-light flares on fast-rotating red dwarfs and determining where the flares originated.

They observed four separate stars out of more than 3,000 red dwarfs that were initially processed using Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) data.

The flares occurred above a 55-degree latitude on all four stars, putting them much closer to their poles than their equators.

According to the study, stellar flares can be harmful to exoplanets since they can erode planetary atmospheres and even. This is a condensed version of the information.