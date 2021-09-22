Because of urban noise, these tropical birds change their songs.

What effect does urban noise have on bird song in the city? A study discovered that the song quality of tropical bananaquits in Brazil is altering.

The University of Leiden said in a press release that previous research has indicated that great tits in Leiden communicate differently in response to busier and quieter places. According to the authors of a study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, female great tits in loud environments “react less” to the males’ low-frequency songs.

The researchers wrote, “Anthropogenic noise has increased in natural and human-altered ecosystems, where it may negatively influence vocally communicating animals.” “Acoustic interference can be caused by increased noise levels disguising the functional variation in frequency and amplitude of vocal signals in frogs, birds, and mammals, for example.”

The researchers investigated the impact of urban noise on the songs of Brazilian bananaquit songbirds. These birds are a “ideal model system” because they have sophisticated vocalization and are common in both rural and urban regions, according to the researchers.

The researchers recorded bananaquit songs in both noisy and calm neighborhoods of Salvador, Brazil, for their investigation.

In a news release, research co-author Hans Slabbekoorn of the University of Leiden noted, “And those were spread within the city.” “For example, there was a bustling traffic junction on one side of the structure, while a tranquil park was on the other.”

The researchers discovered that bananaquit songs differed “significantly” in noisy environments. They sung in higher frequencies to be more heard in contrast to the low frequencies of city noise, but the university found that this change also “diminished” the quality of their songs.

“Songs in more noisy territories were also shorter, more repetitive, and less diversified in terms of the amount of various syllable types,” the researchers noted, “which could lower signal value for mate attraction and territorial defense.”

The findings show that urban birds have had to “compromise between audibility and signal quality,” with higher-frequency songs being more audible but less detailed songs potentially “weakening the message of sender quality,” according to the researchers.

“As a result, the bananaquits would have to spend more time and energy defending their territory and attracting a partner,” Slabbekoorn explained, “leaving less time and energy to hunt for food.”

