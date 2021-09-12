Beauty pageants and races drive up demand for camels.

In the cutthroat world of camel beauty pageants, cloning is in high demand, therefore specialists at a Dubai clinic are working around the clock to create carbon-copy monsters.

Although not every animal has the desired drooping lips and tall, elegant neck, technology today allows wealthy clients to have their most beautiful camel replaced with one that looks just like it.

Scientists study over microscopes at the Reproductive Biotechnology Center, which has vistas of the UAE city’s tall buildings and dozens of cloned camels roaming outside.

“We are unable to keep up with the demand for cloning camels,” the centre’s scientific head Nisar Wani told AFP.

The camel cloning industry is driven by more than just beauty pageants. Many customers are interested in breeding racing camels or animals that produce a lot of milk.

However, the order of “beauty queens” is the most popular. To clone a dromedary, Gulf clients will spend between 200,000 and 400,000 dirham ($54,500-$109,000).

The camels are paraded and judged at dusty racetracks around the region, with occasional finds of Botox and cosmetic fillers adding a dash of scandal to the high-stakes competitions.

Customers’ perceptions of the animals’ appearances, according to Saud Al-Otaibi, who conducts a camel auction in Kuwait, are crucial to his company.

He told AFP that the price of a camel is determined by its beauty, health, and how well recognized the breed is.

When it comes to young animals, “customers want to view the mother to judge the attractiveness of the camel before buying it,” he noted.

Dubai claimed the world’s first cloned camel twelve years ago.

After more than five years of work by Wani and others, Injaz, a female whose name means achievement in Arabic, was born on April 8, 2009.

There was no turning back from the moment Injaz was born.

“We are now producing a lot of babies, perhaps more than 10 to 20 every year. We have 28 pregnancies this year (so far), compared to 20 last year,” Wani boasted.

Wani, who was sitting in a lab adjacent to the preserved body of a cloned camel in a glass container, stated that the center produces “racing champions, high milk-producing animals… and winners of beauty contests dubbed Beauty Queens.”

Camels are emblems of traditional Gulf culture, known as “ships of the desert” and historically employed for transport through the sands of the Arab peninsula.

They are now utilized for racing, beef, and milk after being displaced as the primary form of transportation by gas-guzzling SUVs.

“We’ve cloned a few. Brief News from Washington Newsday.