Beautiful photos of the Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the most spectacular skygazing events in 2021.

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most stunning skygazing events of the year, and it’s a great chance for astrophotographers to put their abilities to the test.

Photographers from all over the world have captured magnificent photographs of this year’s shower, which is the consequence of tiny fragments of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle burning up at roughly 130,000 miles per hour in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A Perseid meteor may be seen streaking above a sandstone outcropping at Redstone in the Pinto Valley wilderness area—located in Nevada’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area—in the image below obtained by astrophotographer Ethan Miller on August 12.

Every year from mid-July to late-August, the Perseid meteor shower is active, with peak activity usually between August 9 and 14. The busiest night of action in 2021 was August 11-12.

Because the radiant—or the location in the sky where Perseid meteors appear to emanate from—lies in the constellation Perseus, the shower is most visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

Photographer Samuel de Roman created the beautiful image of Perseid meteors below. It was created by stitching together various pictures of meteors above Porma Reservoir in Spain on August 5—a few days before peak night.

The Perseid meteor shower can generate between 50 and 75 visible meteors per hour at its peak, according to the American Meteor Society, assuming the observer is viewing from a location with clear skies and low light pollution.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine, the moon was just 13 percent full on the peak night this year and set at 10 p.m., making viewing conditions as “near to perfect as can be” because skies were dark until daybreak.

On August 12, Menahem Kahana captured this photograph of a Perseid meteor flashing through the sky above Israel’s Negev desert near Mitzpe Ramon, with the gorgeous Milky Way visible in the backdrop.

Every year, throughout the Earth’s 133-year orbit around the sun, it travels through streams of debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle.

Meteors, sometimes known as “shooting stars,” are bright streaks in the sky caused by small particles of space debris (meteoroids) entering and burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. The meteoroids that are responsible for the majority of the meteors that we see. This is a condensed version of the information.