Bears are harmed in the process of extracting bile. After being kept in a small cage, he was rescued.

Animal rights activists in Vietnam have rescued a female Asiatic black bear who had been beaten for “painful” bile extraction and was being held in a cramped cage.

Officials from a non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare across the world According to a statement, Four Paws rescued the bear from a backyard in Son La province in the northwest of the country on December 11 and transported her to a bear sanctuary in Ninh Bnh province on Vietnam’s eastern border.

The 21-year-old bear, named “Tu Do,” was the last bear utilized for bile extraction in Son La province, according to the non-profit. She was also the organization’s 50th bear to be rescued in the country over the course of 20 rescue missions.

The majority of these bears were rescued from bile farms, but some were also rescued from wildlife traffickers by Four Paws.

“Tu Do’s rescue went off without a hitch. She was calm, friendly, and curious when we arrived. She’s a tiny bear who’s a little underweight “In a statement, Emily Lloyd, an animal manager at the Ninh Binh bear sanctuary, said.

The bear’s health was examined by veterinarians, who discovered she had gallstones. This means she’ll have to have her gallbladder removed in the future. The bear also has a mild case of liver and dental illness.

“We will now provide her with dedicated care and start her rehabilitation toward a better life,” Lloyd said.

Bear bile has been utilized in traditional Asian medicine for thousands of years, according to the Hong Kong-based Animals Asia Foundation.

The practice of farming bears for their bile developed across the continent in the 1980s. Despite the availability of herbal and synthetic alternatives with similar effects, at least 10,000 bears are being kept for this purpose.

The extraction of bear bile from living bears, according to the organization, causes “unimaginable bodily and psychological agony as well as long-term health consequences.” There are a variety of extraction methods available, many of which are intrusive and unpleasant.

The majority of bears in bile farms are kept in small cages in filthy circumstances and are generally in poor health. Because this can increase bile production, their owners frequently starve them and allow them to get dehydrated.

The selling and possession of bear bile is prohibited in Vietnam. This is a condensed version of the information.