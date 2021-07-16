Beachgoers allegedly capture, hug, and pet a porpoise, which then dies.

According to officials, a porpoise died after a group of beachgoers in Germany allegedly seized it and invited a group of over two dozen children to hug and pet it.

According to a joint statement from the Lübeck public prosecutor’s office and the Lübeck police department, witnesses reported a marine mammals officer on Friday, July 9, that a group of adults surrounded and seized the animal to hold it on the surface of the water. The incident occurred at the Grömitz municipality’s bathing area on the Baltic coast of northern Germany.

The adults are believed to have held the porpoise in place while calling over 20 youngsters to the sea to hold, embrace, and pet it.

The porpoise appeared good at first, witnesses reported, before turning weak and dying.

The on-duty lifeguard informed the marine mammals officer, according to Ulla Hingst, press spokeswoman for the Lübeck public prosecutor’s office. When the officer arrived on the scene, the animal had died and the people had left.

The porpoise was taken from the region and transferred to the Büsum-based Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research.

The examiner couldn’t rule out the possibility that the porpoise perished as a result of its interactions with humans. It also had heartworms and lungworms, according to a dissection.

“So-called zoonoses cannot be ruled out,” the Lübeck public prosecutor’s office and the Lübeck police department said in a statement, which has been translated. Viruses, bacteria, fungus, protozoa, and other parasites cause these infectious diseases, which can be spread between animals and humans.”

Officials have begun an inquiry into a possible criminal crime under the Federal Nature Conservation Act, which renders catching, injuring, or killing wild animals illegal. Those found guilty might face a five-year jail sentence or a fine.

Witnesses are encouraged to send information to [email protected]

The incident is the most recent instance of humans interfering with wildlife. A newborn dolphin perished in Spain in 2017 after being stroked and photographed.

A Louisiana couple apologized in July 2021 after one of them was caught on camera caressing a monk seal in Hawaii.

The spouse, who has, said, “We’re profoundly sorry.” This is a condensed version of the information.