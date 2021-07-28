Barclays Banks’ Profits Soar in the First Half

As the global economy shows signs of recovery from the epidemic, British bank Barclays announced Wednesday that first-half net profits soared due to lower-than-expected credit losses.

Barclays said in a results statement that profit after tax increased to?3.8 billion ($5.3 billion, 4.5 billion euros) in the six months to the end of June, compared to?695 million in the same period of 2020.

The lender’s profitability was helped by the release of?700 million in credit loss provisions.

This compares to a?3.7 billion impairment charge taken last year to deal with the anticipated Covid consequences.

The move was prompted by a “better macroeconomic outlook, lower unsecured lending balances, and a favorable credit environment,” according to the banking behemoth.

Although pre-tax profit nearly quadrupled to?5.0 billion, revenue fell 3.0% to?11.3 billion.

The lender will issue a 2.0 penny per share interim dividend and has announced plans for a?500 million share buyback.

In remarks accompanying the report, chief executive Jes Staley said, “Barclays had a great first half of the year.”

“We are beginning to see evidence that the global economy is improving.

“We have recorded strong sales and profitability, and I am confident about our future growth prospects.”

After the full reopening of England’s economy on July 19, the prognosis also improved.

Barclays is “beginning to witness the revival of activity across our businesses,” according to Staley.

Despite persistent global concerns about the fast-spreading Delta version of the coronavirus, the bank remains wary.

“While the macroeconomic climate has improved, the forecast remains unpredictable and subject to change depending on how the Covid-19 epidemic evolves and persists,” it warned.

The company’s shares rose 4.0 percent to 176.22 pence in early trades on London’s flat stock market in response to the earnings.

“These appear to be a reasonable set of figures, with the investment bank handling the bulk of the work, while… According to CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, “UK firms and consumers appear to be cautious in their purchasing patterns.”

Barclays reiterated its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across all of its investments.

“We continue to work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a net zero bank,” Staley added.

Climate change protesters, on the other hand, have slammed the UK banking sector for funding high-polluting coal projects.

According to recent analysis from advocacy organization Reclaim Finance, banks like as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, and Standard Chartered supplied $56 billion (46 billion euros) to coal companies over a two-year period ending in late 2020.