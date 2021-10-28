Bangladeshis Adapt To Survive With Floating Farms and Salt-Resistant Rice.

Rising sea levels and violent flooding are already threatening the lives of tens of millions of people in Bangladesh, but they also bring with them a new problem that threatens the entire country: waterlogged land and high salinity in streams and soil are destroying crops.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Bangladesh ranks seventh among countries most affected by extreme weather during the last two decades.

Farmers are scrambling to adapt to the increasingly destructive and unpredictable conditions brought on by global warming, utilizing everything from floating seed beds to salt-resistant rice.

“We could cultivate vegetables all year long even 25 years ago… but then the water started to linger here for seven months. We have no idea how to stay alive “AFP quoted Altaf Mahmud as saying.

“The majority of the farmers are impoverished, and land is scarce. However, if we are unable to plant anything throughout the seven-month period, we would starve “Mohammad Mostofa, a neighbor, added his two cents.

As a result, they and other local farmers in Mugarjhor, a district 200 kilometers south of Dhaka, revived a century-old technique of employing seed beds that lay atop the river.

They build a raft between two and four feet high out of layers of water hyacinth and bamboo connected together by their roots, on which they sow seeds, typically using wood chippings and coconut coir as fertilizer.

This creates a light, floating vegetable garden that may rise and fall with the water level, such as bitter gourds, spinach, and okra.

The floating farms have evolved into community projects; in some villages, women prepare the beds for months before boatmen transport them across flooded fields; old beds are composted.

Millions have already been uprooted by more frequent storms, increasing sea levels, floods, erosion, drought, and unreliable rainfall, either into city slums or abroad.

Those who remain will have no choice but to discover new methods to work.

Some farmers have abandoned agricultural production in favor of raising shrimp in brackish water, crab fattening (catching wild crabs and feeding them to sell), and duck rearing, which command a high price in Dhaka restaurants.

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has developed new salt-resistant rice types.

“In saline water, normal rice will not grow. Rice stalks lose their energy as a result of salinity “Alamgir Hossain, a scientist, detailed the situation.

According to him, BRRI has developed a variety that can grow in water with three times the salinity levels that conventional rice can handle.

