Bangalore, India, has been flooded as a result of heavy rains.

India is a technology hub. After severe downpours killed dozens of people in the country’s south in recent weeks, Bangalore has been overwhelmed by floodwater.

After three days of torrential rain, the city’s lakes have overflowed, burying roadways and drowning homes.

Inflatable life rafts were used to rescue stranded residents, while buses and motorised rickshaws transported commuters through knee-deep water.

On Monday, Bangalore resident Rathnamma told AFP, “We can’t walk inside our house since the water has stalled in front of it.”

“All of our groceries are inside the home, and we’ve been stranded outside since 10 p.m. last night,” she continued.

Climate change, experts say, is driving unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia, which is compounded by damming, deforestation, and excessive growth.

According to local media accounts, at least 30 people have died as a result of flash floods in southern India in recent days.

Last month, severe rains pounded the coastal state of Kerala, killing 42 people and forcing officials to halt an annual trip to Sabarimala, the location of one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines.

Earlier in November, Chennai was battered by a week of torrential rains, which flooded most major highways and uprooted trees.