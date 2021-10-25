Bald White Men Are Considered Less Attractive, but Black Men Are Not.

In a psychological study, bald white men were assessed as being less attractive than their haired counterparts, as well as scoring worse on other measures of desire.

Surprisingly, the same study discovered that bald Black guys are just as appealing as those with hair.

Two experiments were used in the study, which was published in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science.

Researchers offered participants one of two possible descriptions of a man (Black or white) with one of two images in the first experiment, which featured 70 primarily white students—37 men and 33 women—from a private university in the northeastern United States (with hair or bald.) In both the bald and non-bald photographs, the same white and black male was used.

Individual details such as where they lived and what they did in their leisure time were included in the descriptions.

The participants were then asked to judge the person’s appearance, fitness, and socially desirable personality attributes.

According to the authors of the study, the findings of this experiment demonstrated a “significant interaction” between race and hair amount.

On perceived personality qualities and beauty, white men with hair were scored higher than white men without hair, but the amount of hair made no difference for Black men.

For example, white men with hair were rated as more handsome and eager than white men without hair, while the amount of hair on a Black man’s head had no bearing on his attractiveness or enthusiasm.

In the second experiment, researchers wanted to see if women’s perceptions of men’s attractiveness, personality, and job success were influenced by their hair length and race.

A total of 50 predominantly white women between the ages of 19 and 21 from a private university in the northeastern United States participated in this study. The researchers used the same technique as in the prior study and found comparable results.

According to the authors, the findings of the study in relation to white men are consistent with previous studies suggesting that those with hair are evaluated more positively.

The lack of effect of hair length on assessments of Black men’s attractiveness and personality could be explained by the fact that other criteria weigh more heavily in these assessments of Black men than hair.

There’s another possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.