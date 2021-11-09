AY.4.2, a COVID variant that could spread faster than the original Delta, has been detected in 30,000 cases.

According to tracking data, more than 30,000 cases of the AY.4.2 COVID variant have been found worldwide.

AY.4.2 is a descendant of the Delta variant AY.4, which means it is a variant of a Delta variant.

It is distinguished by two mutations known as Y145H and A222V, which disrupt the spike protein of AY.4.2, which the virus employs to enter human cells.

Last month, researchers became aware of AY.4.2 after data revealed that the variant was spreading across the United Kingdom, accounting for a growing number of new cases.

According to Outbreak.Info, which uses a virus reporting network called GISAID to collect data on the spread of COVID variants, AY.4.2 accounted for between 13 and 14 percent of new coronavirus samples sequenced in the United Kingdom as of November 8. Since July, the number has been rising.

The variant does not appear to be spreading as quickly in the United States, where 28 cases have been documented from 11 states, according to the same statistics.

GISAID has recognized that figures on AY.4.2 may have changed significantly since late last month due to reporting discrepancies.

The UK’s Health Security Agency (HSA) reported last month that AY.4.2 growth rates are expected to be slightly greater than previous Delta varieties. The variation looked to be more transmissible than its ancestors, according to some scientists.

According to early investigation, AY.4.2 showed no substantial increase in vaccination resistance as compared to other Delta variants, according to the HSA. To be sure, more testing is required.

In the United Kingdom, AY.4.2 has been labeled as a “variant under investigation” (VUI-21OCT-01).

The variant was acknowledged by US officials in a White House press briefing on October 20, when CDC director Rochelle Walensky claimed the sub-variant had been identified “on occasion” in the country, but “not with recent increased frequency or clustering to date.”

“At this moment, there is no evidence that the sub-lineage AY 4.2 has an impact on the effectiveness of our current vaccinations or therapies,” she noted.

