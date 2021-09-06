Awe-inspiring video of a heron eating a rat in New York City: “The Star This City Needs.”

On Sunday, a great blue heron was spotted in New York City eating a huge rodent, which generated outrage on social media.

The occurrence occurred on Sunday morning at the Central Park Pond, and David Barrett, an enthusiastic birdwatcher and photographer who operates the popular Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert, captured intriguing photographs and video of it.

The great blue heron is a huge wading bird that may be found across much of North and Central America near sources of water. The big birds may grow up to 54 inches in length from head to tail and weigh up to 88 pounds.

“Great Blue Herons eat plenty of fish, but they won’t pass up a juicy and full New York City rat,” Barrett wrote on Twitter.

In another post, he said, “It took the Great Blue Heron only a few seconds to pull the rat, once killed, out of the water and consume it—this morning at the Central Park Pond.”

Several social media users commended the heron for its efforts, saying that the bird was doing a valuable service to New York City residents by reducing the population of the city’s infamous rats.

Willy Blackmore, a Twitter user, remarked, “Rat heron is certainly the star this city needs.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user who only goes by the handle “Emily” wrote of the heron, “Can we have one of these on every corner?”

Ryan Nanni, a Twitter user, suggested that the great blue herons could be useful in the New York subway system.

He said, “Well f***, let’s put hundreds of herons in the subway.”

According to John Levendosky, the city should go even further. “Does this mean that Blue Heron is now the Mayor of New York City?” Because it ought to. At the very least, the entire species should be designated as the new official City Bird,” he stated.

Barrett’s camera shows the bird swallowing the rat entire in a matter of seconds while standing in the pond.

One person on social media wondered if the rat was still alive while being devoured. Barrett, on the other hand, responded that the small creature was dead.