Awe-inspiring NASA video shows Venus gleaming as the orbiter whizzes by.

As it passed through Venus, NASA and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Solar Orbiter satellite captured spectacular footage.

On August 9, 2021, the Solar Orbiter came within 4,967 miles of the planet’s surface.

A satellite instrument called as the Heliospheric Imager—or SoloHI—captured breathtaking photographs in the days building up to the approach.

A luminous Venus enters the picture on the left hand side and gradually advances toward the right in footage obtained on August 7 and 8, appearing to become larger as the spacecraft approaches.

The sun’s rays, which are visible above the upper right half of the image, are causing one side of Venus to shine exceptionally brightly, with SoloHI capturing the glare.

Meanwhile, the planet’s nightside, which is obscured by the sun, is covered in darkness and appears as a black spot.

“Ideally, we would have been able to discern some features on the planet’s nightside, but there was simply too much signal from the dayside,” said Phillip Hess of the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. in a statement.

“Only a sliver of the dayside is visible in the photos, but it reflects enough sunlight to produce the dazzling crescent and diffracted rays that appear to originate from the surface.”

Two brilliant spots may also be seen in the background of the video before the approaching Venus hides their vision. The rightmost dot is Omicron Tauri, while the one above it and to the left is Xi Tauri, a quadruple star system in the Taurus constellation.

The Solar Orbiter’s most recent flyby of Venus was the spacecraft’s second visit to the planet. Between 2022 and 2030, the spacecraft will undertake six more flybys of the planet.

Solar Orbiter uses Venus’s gravity to move itself closer to its primary study object, the sun.

The flybys also cause the spacecraft’s orbit to be tipped, allowing it to look down on the sun’s two poles and take the first photographs of these undiscovered polar regions.

The spacecraft, which launched in February 2020, has already taken the closest photos of the sun ever captured.