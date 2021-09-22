Autonomous Robots Fighting Underground Could One Day Travel to Extraterrestrial Worlds

Autonomous robots that will compete for a $2 million prize in an abandoned Kentucky mine this week could perhaps investigate the surfaces of extraterrestrial worlds in future space missions.

The competition, which runs from September 21 to 24, is the final round of DARPA’s Subterranean (SubT) Challenge, which began three years ago.

Teams from around 30 universities will bring dozens of robots to the disused limestone mine to compete in a succession of complicated underground situations.

The winning team will not only have the chance to see their project become a part of the future of space travel, but they will also get $2 million, with another $1.5 million available for the runners-up.

However, the robots engaging in the SubT Challenge will not only be handed off-world assignments. The competition is designed so that the robots can display autonomous skills that will be useful for first responders in underground locations such as tunnels, caves, and pits where GPS and direct communications are impossible.

The Collaborative SubTerranean Autonomous Robots (CoSTAR) team from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will be one of the teams competing in the SubT competition.

Engineers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and Sweden’s Lulea University of Technology are among the 60 members of the CoStar crew who will put a collection of several very different robots to the test in SubT’s final stage.

Wheeled and tracked robots that cover ground more quickly when there are few obstacles and rough terrain, as well as the flying Rollocopter that trundles along on two wheels but can take to the air when it encounters an obstacle, are among the autonomous robots that CoStar could deploy in the challenge.

NeBula-SPOT, a four-legged design inspired by dogs, is another CoStar robot that could be used in the final. Boston Dynamics created a robot that can navigate severe conditions without the use of GPS. It also does not require human instruction because it is entirely autonomous.

The canine-inspired robot might be employed on future lunar expeditions to investigate subsurface tunnels, or even in human space. This is a condensed version of the information.