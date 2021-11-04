Automobile manufacturers are working on cars that will automatically stop if the driver has a heart attack or stroke.

According to the Associated Press, Mazda is working on automobiles that can identify whether a driver is having a stroke or a heart attack and pull over to a safe area as soon as feasible. The in-progress function would be the most recent addition to an ever-expanding market of automobiles that can park themselves, issue drowsy driver warnings, and navigate themselves back into lanes after drifting.

Mazda has been working with medical specialists, including those from Tsukuba University Hospital, to investigate the differences between a healthy and an unwell or impaired driver, according to the Japanese manufacturer. According to the Associated Press, if the Co-Pilot Concept identifies an issue, such as a driver slumped over the steering wheel, the car will come to a halt on the road’s curb or another safe location.

According to Mazda, the automobile would also make an emergency call to the police and an ambulance, as well as honk its horn and flash its blinker and hazard lights to alert those nearby. The company claims that by 2025, automobiles will be able to detect and warn drivers when they are likely to face a health concern.

Data from inside the car’s cameras is used instead of laser sensors or other intrusive equipment. Not only will it be available in affordable models, but it will also be available in luxury models. The technology has the potential to benefit one of the world’s most sophisticated aging cultures.

Other major automakers, such as Volkswagen of Germany and Toyota Motor Corp. of Japan, are developing similar technology.

After Japan, Mazda intends to offer the technology in Europe. Mazda is holding off on launching it in the United States because it believes there are still unanswered problems about its social acceptance, despite the fact that rivals are already delivering similar vehicle-stopping systems.

Concerns about privacy are addressed by Mazda, who claims that personal data does not leave the vehicle.

Mazda’s chief engineer, Takahiro Tochioka, said the company is researching on techniques to foresee a health concern that may arise, even if the driver is unaware of it.

The way people focus their eyes, the swinging of their heads, are what the car will be looking for.