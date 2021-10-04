Authorities in California are rushing to mitigate the effects of a major oil spill.

Authorities in California’s oceanfront Orange County cities rushed to contain the fallout from a large oil spill off the shore that caused “severe ecological impacts” on Sunday.

According to Huntington Beach city officials, the oil plume from the 126,000-gallon (480,000-liter) post-production crude spill was estimated to be 5.8 nautical miles (6.7 miles, 10 kilometers) long as of Sunday, stretching along the popular shorelines of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

“The spill has had a considerable impact on Huntington Beach, with significant ecological damages along the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands,” according to the statement.

The spill began at 9:00 a.m. (1600 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

Oil and dead animals began washing up on Huntington Beach, a population of roughly 200,000 people about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, in the early morning hours of Sunday. Katrina Foley, the Orange County Supervisor, sent out a tweet.

She explained, “We’ve started to notice dead birds and fish washing up on the shore.”

Foley said in a statement that she would meet with representatives from the environmental health office and the city on Sunday.

“The events of today are profoundly concerning to us,” she stated.

“The repercussions will go beyond the apparent oil and odor that our residents are currently dealing with. The environmental damage is irreversible.”

Officials cautioned locals during a press conference on Sunday afternoon not to handle or try to save any wildlife themselves, instead calling local authorities to alert them to animals afflicted by the oil.

Lieutenant Christian Corbo of California’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response said, “At this time, we have scout teams out on the beaches, surveying, assessing the beaches for any species that may be harmed or oiled.”

Captain Rebecca Ore of the Coast Guard stated during a press conference on Sunday that the situation is “extremely unpleasant for folks here in Southern California.”

Residents were advised to stay away from the shoreline, and the ocean was restricted to swimming and surfing “due to possible contamination,” according to the city, which also announced that the Pacific Airshow’s last day had been canceled.

The Coast Guard was in charge of a unified command of federal, state, county, and city agencies set up to deal with the spill, with fire and marine safety personnel on the ground to help with environmental containment.

The leak has not been totally halted, but basic patching to remediate the oil spill site has been finished, according to the city statement.

“The magnitude of the leak necessitated swift and immediate action,” it continued.

