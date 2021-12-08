Authorities Approve Feeding of Starving Manatees in the Face of Record Deaths

After a year of record deaths, federal authorities have approved an operation to feed the malnourished manatees in Florida in a “unprecedented” action.

From December 2020 to May 2021, more than 600 manatee deaths were documented throughout Florida’s east coast, according to Save the Manatee Club. It was already a state record for the number of deaths reported in a six-month period at the time. By Nov. 19, the number of manatee carcasses recovered had reached a “all-time high” of 1,017. According to CBS News, more than half of these deaths occurred within the Indian River Lagoon (IRL).

The cause of the high number of manatee deaths has been found as starvation.

Excess nutrient pollution, such as sewage and fertilizer runoff, creates algal blooms, which kill coastal seagrass, resulting in a substantial reduction in the manatees’ principal food source.

According to Save the Manatees Club, the “chronic yearly algal blooms” that have been present in IRL for more than a decade have destroyed 90 percent of the seagrass.

The plan to supplement the nutrition of malnourished manatees in IRL was approved by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on Dec. 2, according to Save the Manatee Club.

According to Reuters, Carly Jones of FWC confirmed to the outlet that “Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a restricted feeding trial.” The formal announcement will be made later this week.

The scientists would feed the creatures romaine lettuce and cabbage as a reward for their efforts, as this is what manatees in captivity consume.

Conservationist Makes ‘Unusual’ Move

According to Reuters, this “limited, experimental” action is “unique” in conservation because wild animals are normally let to graze or hunt on their own so they are not reliant on human handouts. The initiative, however, intends to provide them with “just enough” food to help avert yet another loss of manatees this winter, as the majority of deaths this year occurred between January and March.

In a statement, Patrick Rose, an aquatic biologist and executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, said, “We want to applaud both the Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for taking this crucial step.”

"We have informed the state and federal governments of our views on the availability of supplemental food for manatees, and we feel this will be a crucial factor."