Australian mining behemoths back the net-zero goal.

The powerful mining sector in Australia has approved a net-zero carbon target for 2050, putting pressure on the country’s coal-loving government to follow suit.

The Minerals Council of Australia, which represents mining behemoths such as BHP and Rio Tinto, stated that a 2050 objective could be met with “substantial technology investment.”

“A more sustainable mining sector is crucial not only for Australia’s post-Covid recovery, but it also helps to sustain and improve the lives of millions of people throughout the world,” said Tania Constable, chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia.

Australia is one of the world’s top exporters of fossil fuels, especially coal and natural gas.

Despite the global climate catastrophe and rising uncertainties about whether new mines are economically viable, the country’s conservative administration continues to fund new coal projects.

Despite pressure from the US, the UK, and other allies ahead of the climate negotiations in Glasgow, Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted declaring a net-zero carbon emissions objective.

Morrison has threatened to skip the UN climate summit, which starts later this month.

Simultaneously, his government has switched its attention away from a 2030 carbon-neutral goal and toward a less ambitious 2050 one, which critics argue is too little, too late.

A number of key members in Morrison’s government, as well as now-closely linked industry organisations, have publicly embraced the 2050 goal.

Morrison’s ruling coalition, though, is still divided.

He is up for reelection before May of next year, and forming a government will very probably require the National Party, which is vehemently pro-coal and anti-climate change.

Most Australians favor meaningful action to combat climate change, according to polls, and those calls have only grown louder in the wake of a succession of climate-related bushfires and other natural catastrophes.