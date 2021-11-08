Australia Says It Will Sell Coal “For Decades.”

After rejecting a deal to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to avert catastrophic climate change, Australia announced Monday that it will export coal for “decades into the future.”

During the COP26 UN climate meeting in Glasgow, more than 40 countries promised to phase out coal use within decades, with the goal of keeping global warming between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution.

Australia, along with a few other large coal consumers such as China and the United States, declined to participate.

“We have stated quite clearly that coal mines and coal-fired power stations will not be closed,” Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national network ABC.

Pitt defended Australia’s decision, claiming that the country possessed some of the best coal in the world.

“And it is for this reason that markets will exist for decades to come. And if they’re interested in purchasing, we’re interested in selling.” According to the ministry, coal demand will continue to climb until 2030.

“Someone else will win that market if we don’t,” Pitt continued.

“Rather than coming from Indonesia, Russia, or elsewhere, I would much rather it be Australia’s high-quality product, delivering Australian jobs and developing Australia’s economy.”

Australia is one of the world’s greatest coal and natural gas producers, but it has recently been hit by more severe climate-related droughts, floods, and bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government announced a 2050 net-zero emissions target last month, but the proposal was panned for its lack of clarity and reliance on yet-to-be-discovered technical breakthroughs.

The Minerals Council of Australia, which represents giant miners including BHP and Rio Tinto, has stated that a 2050 objective can be met with significant technological investment.

According to Pitt, the coal industry employs 300,000 Australians. According to the Australian Minerals Council, the coal industry employs 50,000 people directly and supports another 120,000.

Major mining companies, such as BHP, have stated that they will phase out the most polluting fossil fuels.

BHP stated on Monday that it had sold an 80 percent ownership in a metallurgical coal mine in Queensland’s eastern state to Stanmore Resources for at least US$1.2 billion.

“As the globe decarbonizes, BHP is focusing more on providing higher-quality metallurgical coal sought after by global steelmakers to assist boost efficiency and cut emissions,” said Edgar Basto, BHP’s head of Australian mining.