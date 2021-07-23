Australia awaits a decision on whether or not the Great Barrier Reef will be designated as a World Heritage Site.

After high-level lobbying from Australia, the World Heritage Committee was poised to decide whether to add the Great Barrier Reef to UNESCO’s list of endangered monuments on Friday.

Because of the reef’s significant coral degradation, mostly owing to climate change and poor water quality, the United Nations cultural agency proposed in June that the reef’s World Heritage classification be lowered.

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s biggest living structure, was added to the list in 1981, and Australia actively opposes its designation as “in danger” due to concerns that it will discourage tourists.

After a flurry of lobbying by Canberra, which included bringing important ambassadors on a reef snorkeling vacation, 12 of the committee’s 21 member states recommended deferring the decision until 2023 this week.

While it is too early to anticipate the result of the summit, a representative for Environment Minister Sussan Ley said, “Australia welcomes the support garnered from a number of nations to date.”

“It is remarkable when twelve countries co-sponsor an amendment in a procedure that is generally resolved by consensus.”

The decision had been delayed since 2015, when Australia had successfully launched a similar diplomatic effort and contributed billions of dollars to reef protection.

However, three mass coral bleaching episodes have occurred in the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) ecosystem since then, which are triggered by rising ocean temperatures owing to global warming.

Though government scientists claim that corals have improved in the last year, they agree that the reef’s long-term outlook remains “extremely dismal.”

In addition to coral bleaching, the reef is vulnerable to cyclones and outbreaks of the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish.

Australia has failed to reach key water quality and land management standards, according to UNESCO’s draft recommendation, which also criticizes the country’s climate initiatives.

Canberra is coming under fire from around the world for refusing to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The conservative government has stated that it intends to reach the goal “as quickly as feasible” without causing harm to the country’s fossil-fuel-dependent economy.

Regardless of the committee’s verdict, Australian Marine Conservation Society campaigner David Cazzulino said he hoped the worldwide scrutiny will force the government to take decisive climate action.

He told AFP, “We’ve placed a lot riding on it here in Australia.”

“We just want action because the reef is so beautiful, so adored, and it jobs so many thousands of people.”