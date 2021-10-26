Australia, a climate laggard, has set a goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Coal-rich Australia presented a long-awaited net-zero emissions objective for 2050 on Tuesday, but refrained from establishing more aggressive targets ahead of a key UN climate summit.

Australia is one of the world’s greatest coal and gas exporters, and its conservative government has fought climate action for the majority of its eight-year mandate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the adjustment, saying that Australians wanted a policy that “does the right thing on climate change while also securing their future in a changing world.”

He, on the other hand, declined to tighten 2030 emissions reduction objectives, which are viewed as critical for effective climate change action, while promising to fight to keep mines open as long as feasible.

“We want our heavy industries, such as mining, to remain open, competitive, and adapt for as long as global demand allows,” he said in an opinion piece published by his office.

Australia had previously promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, a target Morrison claims Australia will “meet and beat.”

He wrote, “We will not be lectured by outsiders who do not comprehend Australia.”

“We will also not change our 2030 emission reduction targets, as we promised at the last election.”

Morrison’s declaration comes only days before he heads to Glasgow for the United Nations COP26 climate meeting next month.

Close friends such as the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as Pacific island neighbors who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, have chastised Australia for its unwillingness to act.

As a result of a series of climate-related droughts, bushfires, and floods, the coalition government found itself increasingly out of step with Australians’ sentiments.

According to a poll conducted by the Lowy Institute in 2021, 78 percent of Australians favor a net zero aim for 2050, while 63 percent support a nationwide ban on new coal mining.

As ocean temperatures rise, the Great Barrier Reef, the country’s most popular natural tourist attraction, has been severely harmed by waves of mass coral bleaching.

Domestic and international forces, according to Mark Kenny of the Australian Studies Institute in Canberra, have made it “more and more unviable for the coalition to cling to its essentially denialist posture.”

But, as Kenny pointed out, Australia’s announcement was merely a shift in language for the resource-dependent country.

"In truth, this commitment is insignificant. I believe the world has been sold a puppy if it takes this seriously "he stated.