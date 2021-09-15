At the United Nations, world leaders will meet behind closed doors to discuss climate change.

On the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a closed-door conference of world leaders to raise climate commitments.

The roundtable takes place fewer than six weeks before COP26, a key UN climate meeting in Glasgow aimed at ensuring the world fulfills its target of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

In a statement, Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said, “UNGA is the last important event on the international calendar before COP26.” “Climate change will take precedence in the United Kingdom.”

According to a senior UN official, presidents have discussed climate change at the G7 and G20 for the previous two years, but there hasn’t been a platform for major economies to communicate with the worst-affected countries.

When asked why the meeting was held behind closed doors, he stated, “It’s not intended in any way to be a meeting in the shadows,” but rather as a strategy to promote open discussion “rather than pre-prepared comments or retreating to established stances.”

Leaders from the G20, as well as developing and small island nations, will attend the meeting, which will be held partially in person and partly virtually.

It’s unclear who will attend or how many will, including whether the leaders of the world’s two biggest polluters, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden, will attend.

Three climate priorities have been set forth by Guterres. First, under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the UN is urging countries to reinforce their commitments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Second, it wants industrialized countries to follow through on a pledge to raise $100 billion for a climate change fund.

Third, it seeks a “major breakthrough” in finance for adaptation initiatives in hard-hit countries to safeguard them from disasters like droughts, floods, and rising sea levels. The United Nations expects adaptation funds to account for half of all climate funding.

The summit takes place as a new analysis from the World Resources Institute and Climate Analytic revealed that, based on current reduction commitments, the world is on track to warm by 2.1 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

However, the paper claims that if the G20 countries, who account for 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, established aggressive goals, global temperature rise by the end of the century may be confined to 1.7 degrees Celsius.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that the Earth’s average global temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.