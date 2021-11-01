At the United Nations Climate Summit, world leaders urged people to “save humanity.”

As world leaders gathered for the momentous COP26 climate meeting with code-red warnings from scientists ringing in their ears, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged they must act to “rescue humanity.”

Over 120 leaders of state and government are meeting in Glasgow for a two-day summit at the UN’s COP26 conference, which organizers say is critical for charting humanity’s route away from catastrophic global warming.

President Joe Biden of the United States, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were all scheduled to deliver addresses emphasizing the importance of acting quickly.

“It’s one minute to midnight… and we need to act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared to kick off a tumultuous first day.

COP26 is being described as critical to the Paris Agreement’s long-term survival. Countries signed the agreement in 2015, agreeing to keep global temperature rises “well below” two degrees Celsius and to move toward a safer 1.5 degree limit.

Earth is being pounded by progressively more intense heatwaves, flooding, and tropical storms supercharged by rising seas as a result of a little over 1C of warming since the Industrial Revolution.

Governments are being pressed to increase their emissions-cutting commitments in order to meet the Paris goals, as well as to provide long-promised funds to help developing countries green their grids and prepare for future calamities.

Guterres stated, “It’s time to say enough.”

“Enough with the devastation of biodiversity. Enough with the carbon-based deaths. Enough with treating the environment as if it were a toilet. Enough with the burning, drilling, and mining to get deeper. We’re burying ourselves in our own graves.” On Monday, tens of thousands of participants waited in line around the block to enter the summit, passing airport-style security in the closed-down city center.

Protesters initiated a flurry of activity on surrounding streets in order to keep the pressure on the delegates.

Oxfam activists used music to express their displeasure, including a Scottish pipe band, the “COP26 Hot Air Band,” wearing masks depicting world leaders.

If the summit fails, Johnson predicted “uncontainable” public outrage.

He warned the meeting not to indulge in “blah blah blah,” echoing Greta Thunberg, an 18-year-old climate activist who is in Glasgow with thousands of other demonstrators.

The prime minister stated that if the leaders “fluff our lines or miss our cue,” future generations “would not forgive us.”

“They will remember Glasgow as the historic nexus where history failed to turn.

"They will condemn us with a bitterness and contempt that will outshine even the most outspoken climate warriors.