At the United Nations Climate Change Conference, finance takes center stage.

Following a world leaders’ summit at COP26 that achieved a breakthrough methane reduction pact, the focus shifted to how the world will pay for its goal to decarbonize and aid vulnerable nations survive climate change on Wednesday.

However, a simmering diplomatic conflict between the US, China, and Russia over each other’s climate ambitions demonstrated the delicate nature of talks aimed at averting catastrophic global warming.

Negotiators are meeting in Glasgow to see if the Paris Agreement’s temperature objective of 1.5 degrees Celsius can be met.

Climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions have continued to climb in the six years following the agreement, and extreme weather connected to the warming climate has worsened.

Finance is a critical component of the equation, with vulnerable countries asking that affluent emitters follow through on a ten-year promise to provide $100 billion per year in aid.

COP26, according to British Chancellor Rishi Sunak, will finally provide the monies.

“We realize the two tragedies of Covid and climate change have destroyed you,” he told national representatives at the meeting.

“That’s why we’re on track to reach our $100 billion climate finance objective for developing countries.”

On Wednesday, Sunak, COP26 President Alok Sharma, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen all emphasized the need of private investors in climate funding initiatives.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which includes over 450 banks and asset managers, claims to represent $130 trillion in assets.

“A pool of that cash is being carved out for the transition in emerging economies,” said Mark Carney, the scheme’s architect and former Bank of England governor.

At a roundtable discussion, he declared, “Right now, right now is where we draw the line.”

“This is where the private finance line is drawn.”

However, environmentalists have expressed concerns about how private financing is accounted for in the international, UN-led climate process, pointing out that investors can still support fossil fuel projects.

“There are no rules to prevent even one dollar from being invested in the expansion of the fossil fuel sector,” Lucie Pinson, executive director of the Reclaim Finance campaign, stated.

“It’s worth considering if the GFANZ and its members are truly prepared to lead the struggle against climate change, given that they are actively slowing the green energy revolution by keeping the dirty fossil fuel industry afloat.”

Finance is critical for underdeveloped countries, who claim they cannot finance the green transformation occurring in wealthier countries.

Countries that have already experienced economic losses as a result of the.