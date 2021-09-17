At the UN Climate Summit, Biden calls for the “highest” level of ambition.

On Friday, US Vice President Joe Biden encouraged the globe to bring its “highest” ambition to a UN climate change summit in November, warning that the world is running out of time.

“We must bring our finest ambitions to Glasgow. Time is running out for those who haven’t done so yet,” Biden warned at the start of a virtual summit with nine foreign leaders at the White House.

Biden said the US was making progress toward the UN’s climate objectives, but said recent severe flooding in the northeast and wildfires in western states mimicked extreme weather occurrences from China to the Amazon.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced last month that the Earth’s average global temperature will rise 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2030, a decade earlier than predicted three years ago.

This is a “code red for mankind,” according to Biden, and “we have to act, all of us, right now.”

Biden convened the virtual discussion – which was unusual for the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the leaders of Brazil and India – in advance of the key UN session in Glasgow at the beginning of November.

On the fringes of the annual UN General Assembly in New York, world leaders will attend a separate closed-door climate summit on Monday.

The purpose of the Glasgow summit is to ensure that the world stays to an agreed-upon target of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But, according to Biden, “without meaningful pledges from every nation in this room, the aim of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit slips through our hands, and that is a disaster.”

He mentioned the United States’ pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, as well as several other lofty goals.

One of these is a cooperative commitment with the European Union and other partners to cut global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

“This year, our focus will be on increasing ambition on the path to Glasgow,” he said, adding that “Glasgow is not our final destination.”

The presidents of Argentina, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, and South Korea, as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, were all in attendance via video link at the White House meeting.