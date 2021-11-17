At the start of his African tour, Blinken issues a warning about democracy.

On the first day of a three-nation tour of Africa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Africans to be wary of mounting dangers to democracy. Blinken is likely to focus on regional issues, including Ethiopia’s year-long war.

Blinken had conversations with civil society leaders before meeting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, seeking ideas on how to stop “bad actors” who undermine democratic institutions.

“We’ve had what some call a democratic recession over the last decade or so,” he remarked.

“Even robust democracies like Kenya are subjected to pressure, particularly during election seasons.

“We’ve seen misinformation, political violence, voter intimidation, and voter bribery here that we’ve seen in many other places of the world.”

Blinken’s trip will be focused on encouraging democracy and climate action in Africa, as well as supporting African efforts to combat Covid-19 in the face of China’s expanding influence on the continent.

The focus of the visit will be on efforts to stop Ethiopia’s spiraling conflict, with Kenyatta paying a surprise visit to the country on Sunday and Washington supporting the African Union’s fresh bid to end the conflict.

Ethiopia has long been a staunch US friend, but restrictions on assistance distribution to the northern Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing famine-like circumstances, have alarmed the US.

Blinken warned of dangers to the free press and corruption, which he said “chips away” at democracy, echoing recurrent concerns of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Blinken admitted that there were risks to democracy in the US, where a crowd sympathetic to former President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the election results.

“This is a challenge that the United States is far from immune to,” Blinken added. “We’ve seen how vulnerable our own democracy is.” Kenyatta was Biden’s first African leader to visit the White House.

Kenya’s most recent election, in 2017, was plagued by deadly violence, though Kenyatta and his erstwhile rival Raila Odinga have since reconciled.

However, Amnesty International warned that the country’s next election was in jeopardy.

Irungu Houghton, the Kenya chief of the non-governmental organization, met with Blinken and said he saw “all the hallmarks of a very fought and violent election” next year, urging Kenyatta not to “weaponize” the police, judiciary, and other institutions.

Blinken’s commitment on democracy was applauded by Houghton, but he added that Washington’s desire for Kenyatta’s leadership on the Ethiopia situation should not shield him from criticism.

