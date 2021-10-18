At the Saudi Book Fair, ‘daring’ titles defy taboos.

As Saudi Arabia attempts to modernize its ultraconservative image, books on long taboo subjects like intimacy, secularism, and magic were among those on show at the Riyadh book expo this month.

Despite the exhibition of works previously banned by Saudi officials as un-Islamic, several publishers indicated they continue to practice self-censorship while the new boundaries are still being defined.

The kingdom has undergone economic, religious, and social reforms since Mohammed bin Salman was crowned crown prince in 2017.

Women have been allowed to drive, cinemas have reopened, and mixed-gender music events have taken place.

Reforms, however, have been accompanied by a stepped-up crackdown on dissent, with women’s rights activists, clerics, and journalists among those jailed.

According to a US intelligence report, the crown prince approved the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Many conservatives in the kingdom are concerned that abandoning long-held traditions may lead to “public immorality.”

The selection during the 10-day book show, which finished earlier this week, was “bold and unprecedented,” according to Mahmoud al-Qadoumi, a long-time Jordanian resident of Riyadh.

“There are books on Sufism and atheism,” he remarked, “which is in stark contrast to what has been the case for many years.”

He referred to a science book about the beginnings of the cosmos that he had purchased but which made no mention of divine creation.

Saud Kateb, a member of the Saudi Society for Opinion Writers, recounted how religious police used to “storm cultural events to interrupt them and ban women from participating.”

According to AFP, organizers of the 2014 book expo confiscated more than 10,000 copies of 420 books, according to a local newspaper article.

“The amount of freedom is entirely different now,” Kateb remarked, referring to the religious police’s powers being curtailed.

Abdulaziz al-Turki, a Saudi visitor, described some of the books on display at this year’s show as “shocking” since they “do not fit into the country’s cultural history.”

There was also some online response, with one Saudi tweeting that the fair had “shameful content,” which he backed up with books like “My pals are dogs” and “I cut my beard.”

Many other Saudis, on the other hand, were ecstatic with the variety of titles on display.

Books are “at the heart” of the government’s reform push, according to acting media minister Majid al-Qasabi.

“In an electronic world, it is no longer conceivable to withhold books,” he told AFP, adding that everything was already being shared online.

Islam is an Egyptian publisher. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.