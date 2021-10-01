At the Milan Youth Summit, Thunberg leads a climate march.

Hundreds of young people marched in Milan on Friday, organized by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, to urge immediate climate action a month before the key COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow.

The two-year coronavirus pandemic halted the Fridays for Future marches, which drew massive crowds of teenagers together in cities around the world.

Maria, clad in a white hazmat suit and green face paint, told AFP, “We have to bring attention back to the major issue that is the climate disaster.”

“We are so pleased to be back on the street,” the Italian adolescent continued as they marched under a massive green fabric wave.

The march was headed by a few high-profile guests, including Thunberg and Ugandan campaigner Vanessa Nakate.

Both were in Milan for the official UN meeting for the youth edition of the COP26 climate summit, which was attended by 400 young people.

A placard in the crowd said, “The world is waking up, and change is coming whether you like it or not.”

Other messages included the ever-popular “There is no planet B,” as well as pictures of a sick Earth with a thermometer in its cartoon mouth pleading, “Save me.”

Some of the banners thanked Thunberg or cited her iconic “How dare you?” UN General Assembly address, which went viral two years earlier.

Taking the stage at the march’s conclusion, Thunberg reiterated her criticism of leaders who, she claims, are all rhetoric and no action.

“We see through their falsehoods and blah blah blah, and we are tired of it,” she stated. “Our only hope is the people.”

“Together, we are the change! While the crowd screamed “Greta!” in unison, she said, “Let’s never stop, let’s keep fighting.”

“We will not allow (ourselves) to be silenced,” Nakate stated, before listing the storms, floods, and droughts that have killed people across Africa.

Ministers from a dozen nations gathered for discussions to plan for the COP26 summit in Scotland at the time of the march.

The day before, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his appeal for immediate action to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious objective.

“Either we save our world or humanity faces a horrific future.”