At the ICC, Brazil’s Bolsonaro is accused of committing “crimes against humanity.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) charged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday with “crimes against humanity” for his alleged role in the devastation of the Amazon, the first case to clearly link deforestation to human deaths.

The Amazon’s overall yearly greenhouse gas emissions from burning and industrial-scale agriculture are more than Italy’s or Spain’s entire annual emissions. The region’s deforestation is already releasing more CO2 than the Amazon can absorb.

Allrise, an Austrian environmental justice organization, filed the official case at a court in The Hague on Tuesday morning. They demanded that Bolsonaro and his administration face legal punishment for actions “directly related to the negative effects of climate change around the world.”

The complaint accuses Brazil’s president of launching a broad campaign that resulted in the assassination of environmental activists and putting the world’s population at risk due to emissions created by deforestation.

It takes advantage of the burgeoning discipline of climate attribution science, which allows researchers to establish a relationship between extreme weather events and global warming and environmental degradation.

Bolsonaro’s administration had aimed to “systematically abolish, neuter, and eviscerate laws, agencies, and personnel that help to safeguard the Amazon,” according to the team behind it.

It claimed that Bolsonaro was responsible for 4,000 square kilometers (400,000 hectares) of lost rainforest each year, and that since assuming office on January 1, 2019, monthly deforestation rates have escalated by up to 88 percent.

A request for comment from AFP was not returned by Bolsonaro’s office.

According to the researchers, emissions caused by the Bolsonaro administration’s widespread deforestation will result in over 180,000 additional heat-related deaths globally this century.

“Climate science has come a long way in the last few years in terms of being able to produce evidence of specific causal linkages between greenhouse gas emissions and the global effects that occur,” Rupert Stuart Smith of the University of Oxford’s Sustainable Law Programme told AFP.

Although indigenous organizations have filed at least three other accusations against Bolsonaro at the ICC since 2016, organizers claim this is the first to draw attention to the clear relationship between forest degradation and global human health.

“We want to discover the direct link between what’s occurring in Brazil — enormous deforestation — and the global climate,” AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann told AFP.

"It's exactly what the Rome Statute calls a crime against humanity: the deliberate."