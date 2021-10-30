At the G20, world leaders will discuss climate change, the economy, and vaccines.

Climate change and the restart of the global economy will be at the top of the G20 agenda when leaders of the world’s most advanced countries convene in person for the first time since the epidemic on Saturday.

Pressure to make progress on global warming looms over the two-day meetings in Rome, ahead of the crucial COP26 summit, which begins Monday in Glasgow.

The stakes are high, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging G20 leaders on Friday that they must show “greater ambition and more action” and overcome mistrust in order to achieve climate goals.

“We still have time to get things back on track, and I believe the G20 conference will provide us with that opportunity,” Guterres added.

Security was tight in Rome when US President Joe Biden arrived, eager to turn the page on the tumultuous Trump years and demonstrate that America’s global leadership has been restored.

However, the Democrat’s integrity is being called into question as his hallmark climate program, which is part of a larger economic package, is being held up in Congress due to infighting within his own party.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping will be absent from the G20, but they plan to join via video link.

The Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi, has called for a “G20 commitment on the need to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees” over pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious objective set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host next week’s UN conference, issued a stark warning about what could happen if the world failed.

On his way to Rome, he told reporters, “We are not going to stop global warming in Rome or at this COP meeting.” “The best we can hope for is a reduction in the rate of increase.” Humanity can decline “at incredible speed,” Johnson said.

“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, and I’m afraid to say it’ll be true now unless we get this right in addressing climate change.”

Disparities between top world powers on how to combat global warming will complicate the challenge for the G20.

China has been accused of ignoring requests to cease building new coal-fired power plants, despite being the world’s greatest polluter and accounting for more than a quarter of all carbon emissions.

With a target date of 2060, a new plan proposed by Beijing to the UN ahead of COP26 fell short of environmentalists' hopes.