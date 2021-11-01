At the G20, Biden woos Europeans.

At the G20 summit in Rome, US President Joe Biden went on a charm offensive with European allies, presenting a steel deal and vowing to heal ties that had been pushed to breaking point by Donald Trump.

As they were carried about the Eternal City to high-end meetings this weekend, guests aboard the massive presidential convoy — over 80 vehicles at times — caught glimpses of the Vatican, Colosseum, and Roman Forum.

Biden held a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday to mark the beginning of “a new era” and a “milestone” in the transatlantic alliance.

They proclaimed the conclusion of a steel trade dispute that began under Trump’s presidency and pledged to work together to combat climate change and compete with China.

The “huge milestone,” according to Biden, is a “testament to the force of our great relationship.”

After Trump’s “America First” stance upset strong US friends across Europe and beyond, von der Leyen remarked, “We have reestablished confidence and communication.”

The summit, according to Biden, showcased the “strength of America showing up” and collaborating with partners to achieve progress on crucial issues.

“We’ve had a lot of help here, a lot of help. The United States of America is the most important aspect of this entire objective, and we accomplished it “he stated

The talks continued despite the absence of China’s leader, the world’s greatest emitter. Instead, President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared by video link.

Biden expressed disappointment that Russia and China “essentially didn’t show up” in terms of climate change promises.

“There’s a reason why people are dissatisfied with that. I was disappointed by it as well “he stated

Nonetheless, ahead of the COP26 climate negotiations, which begin on Sunday in Glasgow, the US president stated that the leaders who convened in Rome had made “concrete progress” on major topics such as climate change, the coronavirus outbreak, and the economy.

On Friday, Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron for talks.

Following a diplomatic crisis over a submarine sale, the Democrat apologized to Macron, visiting the French embassy near the Vatican and declaring his “great affinity” for France.

Biden admitted that the US had been “clumsy” in the matter, which saw it sign a nuclear submarine technology deal with Australia at the expense of France.

Macron praised the US's efforts to ease the tension, saying: