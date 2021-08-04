At the French Zoo, a Panda gives birth to two cubs who are “lively, pink, and plump.”

At Beauval Zoo near Paris, a giant panda gave birth to two female babies early Monday. The birth of the cubs coincides with rising conservation concerns for pandas.

These two baby pandas are the second and third pandas to be born in France.

The cubs are “extremely energetic, pink, and chubby,” according to the French zoo.

Huan Huan, the mother panda, and Yuan Zi, the father panda, were both loaned to France by China as a sign of friendly relations known as “panda diplomacy.”

To have a successful pregnancy, the parent pandas had to mate eight times.

“Huan Huan is taking excellent care of them. She licked and cleaned them with them in her mouth. The zoo announced in a statement that they can hear small cries.

Giant pandas have been one of the most endangered creatures for decades, having been classed as endangered for 30 years before being reclassified as vulnerable.

The cubs won’t be named until they’ve been in the zoo for 100 days, and their gender won’t be determined until they’ve been there for several months. Female pandas have been confirmed by Chinese panda experts.

Before returning to China, the pandas will spend their first few years at the zoo.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, “as few as 1,864 giant pandas survive in their original habitat, while another 600 pandas live in zoos and breeding centers across the world.”

