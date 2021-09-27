At the EU Tech Meeting, the US will push for semiconductor relief.

Officials indicated Monday that US President Joe Biden will use this week’s inaugural technology ministerial with the European Union to press for solutions to the lingering semiconductor supply crisis that has afflicted the US economy.

However, Washington will use the Trade and Technology Council meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to encourage EU nations to work together to address the challenges caused by China’s trade practices.

The chip scarcity, caused by manufacturing issues, has wreaked havoc on the US economy, halting auto production and driving up costs.

“The president and his economic and national security teams have made the semiconductor shortage a major priority,” a senior administration source told reporters, adding that the White House has been “working overtime” to address the crisis.

The conference would provide an opportunity to “continue expanding our collaboration with the EU on semiconductors,” with a focus on “near-term interruptions” as well as “longer-term supply reliability challenges,” according to the source.

The high-level meeting in Pittsburgh was one of the outcomes of Biden’s June summit, which was part of an effort to repair the trans-Atlantic alliance, which had been strained by several trade conflicts under former President Donald Trump, most notably over steel and aluminum trade.

“The Transatlantic Trade and Economic Council provides a venue for us to continue to enhance our transatlantic trade and economic partnerships. Another source stated, “This year, we attempted to reengage with our European allies.”

It will cover a variety of topics, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and digital security, but US officials say the focus will be on “our common concerns in China and other non-market economies” over “trade-distortive laws and practices.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead the negotiations on the American side, while EU executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis will lead the talks on the European side.

Dombrovskis mentioned the need for coordinated action on China in a speech earlier Monday, but he seemed to be referring to a broader, more international strategy rather than an EU-US collaboration.

He added, “We also share concerns about the urgent need to confront unfair trade practices emerging from non-market economies.”

He did, however, call for a collaborative effort to reform the World Trade Organization, which was not built to cope with challenges like forced technology transfers, “aggressive industrial policies,” and “huge industrial subsidies.”