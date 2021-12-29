At the ‘End of the World,’ Chilean scientists study climate change.

Chilean scientists researching creatures in one of the world’s most isolated locations are pushing regional officials to increase climate change efforts.

A recent mission, which was postponed for a year owing to the coronavirus epidemic, aimed to learn more about dangerous species and their impact on climate change.

The Magallanes region of Chile, which stretches from Punta Arenas to the Beagle Channel at the southern tip of South America where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meet, is known as the “end of the earth.”

The scientists on board the oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos were focused on the water, which has lower levels of acidity, salt, and calcium than other seas and oceans, especially in their shallowest regions, as they sailed through peak-lined passageways past soaring birds.

As the impact of climate change grows, scientists anticipate the conditions discovered in the water will arise in other places of the planet in the coming decades.

“The regional strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation are out of date in terms of what is happening in the environment,” Jose Luis Iriarte, the expedition’s leader, told AFP.

“The environment is changing at a faster rate than we, as a society, are adapting.”

The scientific mission focused on “red tides,” which are toxic algal blooms that tint the sea red.

They were first discovered in the Magallanes region half a century ago, and have since killed 23 people and poisoned over 200 others.

Melting glaciers, a result of global warming, also affect this area.

“We have no idea how these species, especially microbes, would react to these consequences,” Iriarte added.

The expedition made 14 stops along the way, taking water samples at various depths up to 200 meters using a piece of equipment called a rosette.

Another piece of equipment was utilized to gather soil samples, which were taken at depths of up to 300 meters in certain cases.

The scientists also looked for algae and mollusks on the beaches.

Marine biologist Rodrigo Hucke, one of 19 scientists on the expedition, spent hours examining the surface of the sea from the highest point on the boat.

When he saw a distant whale, he would give the signal and then leap into a tiny speedboat to try to get as close to the massive mammal as possible in order to collect its faeces and look for changes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.