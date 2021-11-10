At the COP26 Summit, China and the United States unveiled a surprise climate agreement.

In a surprise new pact announced on Wednesday, China and the United States pledged to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, in the face of global warming that is already wreaking havoc throughout the world.

The news came as the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow approached its closing days, with negotiators grappling with how to keep global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In a surprising disclosure, US special envoy John Kerry said, “This paper contains strong remarks about the worrisome science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to speed efforts to bridge that gap.”

“It commits to a set of critical initiatives now, in this decade, when they are most required.”

At a summit that opened with the US and China, the world’s two largest emitters, ostensibly at odds, the agenda is thin on specific aims but strong on political symbolism.

Last week, US Vice President Joe Biden slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the Glasgow conference, saying China “walked away.”

China retaliated at the time, but relations appear to have improved in the weeks leading up to long-awaited bilateral talks next week.

Both the US and Chinese envoys emphasized their countries’ cooperation on Wednesday, saying they had agreed to set their disagreements aside to cooperate on climate change.

“Both sides recognize that there is a gap between present efforts and the Paris Agreement goals, so we will work together to strengthen climate action,” said Xie Zhenhua, Beijing’s long-serving climate envoy.

A focus on cutting methane emissions is highlighted in a document summarizing the accord, which Kerry called as the “single fastest and most efficient strategy to reduce warming.”

The two sides would meet on a regular basis to “handle the climate problem,” according to the document.

The statement also emphasizes the need to increase short-term emissions initiatives, with scientists warning that reducing emissions before 2030 is critical for preventing catastrophic global warming.

Both countries “recognize the importance and urgency of the climate catastrophe,” according to the proclamation.

The document stated, “They are committed to confronting it through their separate expedited activities in the key decade of the 2020s.”

China and the United States are the world’s two greatest polluters, accounting for almost 40% of all carbon emissions.

The United States has stated that it intends to be carbon neutral by 2050, while China announced last month that it intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement commits countries to working to keep global temperature rises between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.