At the Climate Summit, world leaders pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30%.

On Tuesday, dozens more countries joined the United States and the European Union in pledging to reduce methane emissions by 30% this decade, the most significant climate commitment made thus far at COP26.

The proposal, which scientists believe might have a significant short-term influence on global warming, came after more than 100 countries committed earlier Tuesday to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

“One of the most essential things we can do between now and 2030 to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach is cut our methane emissions as quickly as possible,” said US Vice President Joe Biden, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement’s key target.

He described the pledge, which has been ratified by nearly 80 countries so far, as a “game-changing commitment” that covers countries responsible for almost half of worldwide methane emissions.

The methane reduction will “directly slow down climate change,” according to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

“We won’t be able to wait till 2050.” “We need to reduce emissions quickly, and methane is one of the pollutants that we can reduce the most quickly,” she said.

Heads of state and government have gathered in Glasgow for a two-day high-level meeting, which the host country, the United Kingdom, hopes will kick off aggressive climate action during the two-week COP26.

The accompanying shuttle diplomacy and tedious discussion, according to organizers, will be critical for the 2015 Paris Agreement’s future sustainability, as well as its goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

While the summit’s first day was marked by much hyperbole but only lukewarm climate pledges, environmentalists applauded Tuesday’s simultaneous announcements.

Climate pledges have been based on lowering carbon dioxide emissions for decades. Despite the fact that methane (CH4) is more than 80 times more powerful than CO2, its sources, such as open pit coal mining and cattle, have gotten little attention until lately.

Last month, the United Nations reported that existing practices or technologies may reduce global methane emissions by 20% at little or no investment.

According to a paper released earlier this year, “available targeted methane measures” might lower CH4 levels by 45 percent by 2030.

According to the UN’s Environment Programme, this would reduce anticipated warming by 0.3 degrees Celsius, save a quarter of a million lives due to air pollution, and raise global food yields by 26 million tonnes.

“Cutting methane emissions is critical to staying below 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Helen Mountford of the World Resources Institute.

