At the center of the Milky Way, a mysterious barrier is blocking cosmic rays.

The discoveries could indicate the presence of a gigantic high-energy natural particle accelerator at the heart of our galaxy, in addition to implying that the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ), which circles the center of the Milky Way, is somehow blocking cosmic rays.

The findings, which were published in the journal Nature Communications, may help researchers better understand the origins of cosmic rays, which are high-energy particles that come from beyond our solar system and attack Earth, producing high-energy particle collisions in the upper atmosphere.

Researchers still don’t know what produces cosmic rays, which form cascades of secondary particles that rain down on the surface of our planet, despite the fact that they were identified over a century ago.

“Magnetic fields are the short answer to why we can’t track cosmic rays back to their source. It is hard to anticipate the exact route of a cosmic-ray particle “Julia Tjus, a professor at Ruhr University’s School of Physics and Astronomy in Bochum, Germany, told Astronomy.

“It’s as if it were a ball in a pinball machine, bouncing around the universe.”

The CMZ is already a mysterious region of our galaxy. The CMZ, which is 27,000 light-years from Earth, is unlike everywhere else in our galaxy.

The region, which spans 700 light-years, is engulfed in dense clouds of gas and obscured by dust, preventing astronomers from getting a clear view of the region and the Milky Way’s center, which it surrounds.

The CMZ is an ideal area to investigate star formation since this gas is the raw material required for star formation.

Despite this, we know that the CMZ, which has a mass 60 million times that of the sun and is home to most of the world’s population, is the source of mysterious radio transmissions and dazzling gamma-ray emissions.

Cosmic rays are particles that are driven to high-energy states and near light-speed by major cosmic events such as supernovas and stellar winds from large stars. The authors of this study looked to the CMZ to study them.

