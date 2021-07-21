At The B Word Conference, when will Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey debate Bitcoin?

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, and Cathie Wood, the CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, are scheduled to speak about Bitcoin at The Word Conference on Wednesday in a session billed as having “nothing” off limits.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, will appear live with Dorsey and Wood on Wednesday at 11 a.m. PDT.

Musk and Dorsey are known to hold opposing viewpoints on Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency. “Nothing is off limits!” says The Word in a teaser on its website for the conversation titled “Bitcoin As A Tool For Economic Empowerment.”

The discussion will be moderated by Steve Lee, the head for Square Crypto, a project tied to Dorsey’s Square digital payments company.

On The Word’s website, there is a link to the session.

The Word describes itself as a “Bitcoin-focused campaign aimed at demystifying and destigmatizing conventional narratives about Bitcoin, explaining how institutions might embrace it, and raising awareness around sections of the network that require support.” It has ties to the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) industry group (which includes Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Square), Ark Invest, venture capital firm Paradigm (which hosts CCI), and Square.

The event takes place during a period of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin. Over the course of a 24-hour period on Tuesday morning, the market lost about $90 billion. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was worth $31,443.28, down from an all-time high of $63,109 in April.

The debate followed a late-June Twitter exchange between Musk and Dorsey, which was sparked by the Twitter CEO’s remark regarding The Word Conference. “Above everything things, the #bitcoin development community,” he added.

“As more businesses and institutions join the fray, we all want to do our part to defend and propagate what makes #bitcoin open development so ideal.

“Today is all about education and taking action to achieve that.”

“Bicurious?” Musk responded. Dorsey retorted, “Bizarre!” and encouraged him to speak with him at the event.

Dorsey said, “You may share all your curiosities…” and then tweeted, “Let’s have THE discussion.”

Musk said, beside a winking emoji, “For the Bitcurious?” “All right, then, let’s get started.”

In recent months, Musk has changed his mind about Bitcoin. In. This is a condensed version of the information.