At the age of 95, Queen Elizabeth II is forced to slow down.

After a night in hospital, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has reached a “turning point” in her seven decades of service, heeding recommendations to ease down and cut back on engagements.

The 95-year-old monarch has canceled her appearance at the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, which begins on Sunday. This is an uncommon action for the workaholic royal, and it’s all the more significant considering her personal dedication to environmental causes.

She was “disappointed” to withdraw, according to Buckingham Palace, but the decision was made after medical advice to “relax.”

It was also a setback for the UN summit organizers, as the queen’s celebrity is sure to draw attention to any gathering.

“But I think it’s a very sensible option,” royal family specialist Penny Junor told AFP.

“It would have been a lengthy travel from Windsor to Glasgow, and it was an evening reception, so it would have been very exhausting, but there was also the possibility of exposing her to Covid-19.”

On October 20, the queen took a break from a hectic month, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US magnate Bill Gates.

She spent the next night in hospital, her first since 2013, where she had “preliminary examinations,” according to Buckingham Palace.

Since then, the queen has resumed her “light responsibilities,” greeting two diplomats via video conference.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal observer, said the monarch would have only given up a COP appearance “reluctantly,” but added, “obviously at 95, there are limits.”

Despite the loss of her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip in April, the queen is set to celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, marking 70 years on the throne, and was still in excellent form in public recently.

Since returning from her usual summer vacation in Balmoral, Scotland, she has been attending official engagements virtually daily, similar to her pre-pandemic workload.

This does not include her less apparent role of examining government documents and meeting with her prime minister on a weekly basis.

She recently made headlines after being seen walking with a cane, and The Sun tabloid stated that she had just stopped walking her corgis.

The Queen is said to have abandoned her horseback riding, despite promises to resume it after a period of recuperation. She is also said to have stopped drinking alcoholic beverages.

“It’s a bit of a watershed moment,” Junor added.

"It's a bit of a watershed moment," Junor added.

"She has been working at the rate of a twenty-year-old woman.