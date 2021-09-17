At Old Faithful Geyser, a Yellowstone Park employee sustains “severe” thermal burns.

Officials said a woman sustained major “thermal burns” in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman, a park concessions employee, was injured near Yellowstone’s iconic “Old Faithful” geyser early yesterday morning.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the woman from Rhode Island was burned in the second and third degrees on 5% of her body.

Initial care was provided by park rangers, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was transported by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then airlifted to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Burn Center.

Officials are now investigating the event, according to the NPS statement, which was released on Thursday.

Yellowstone Park is home to a massive hydrothermal system that includes mudpots, steam vents, hot springs, and the world’s most geysers.

Geysers are hot springs that spit out jets of steam and scalding hot water on a regular basis. These outbursts at Old Faithful are fairly predictable, happening every 35 to 120 minutes on average.

The ground in hydrothermal zones is weak, according to the NPS, with scalding water barely beneath the surface.

According to the NPS, “everyone must always remain on boardwalks and paths and use extreme caution around thermal features.”

The most recent event is the first serious injury in Yellowstone’s thermal zones this year.

A 3-year-old boy suffered second-degree heat burns to his lower torso and back in 2020. A traveler who had entered the park illegally fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful in the same year.

A similar occurrence occurred in September 2019, when a guy was severely burned after falling into thermal water near Old Faithful’s cone. In June 2017, a guy in the Lower Geyser Basin was seriously injured after slipping into a hot spring.

A man died after slipping off a boardwalk and falling into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin in June 2016. In August 2000, another tragedy occurred in the Lower Geyser Basin.

The National Park Service provides a series of rules for being safe in Yellowstone’s thermal areas:

Always use boardwalks and established routes when walking. Keep children close at all times and do not allow them to run on boardwalks.

Do not touch the runoff or thermal features.

It is not permitted to swim or soak in the hot springs. More than 20 people have died as a result of their burns. This is a condensed version of the information.