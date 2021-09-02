At least 17 people have died as a result of flash floods in the New York area.

At least 17 people were killed in the New York area by flash floods triggered by Hurricane Ida’s remnants overnight and into Thursday, including several who died in their basements during the “historic” weather event.

Record rainfall converted streets into rivers and shut down subway systems as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks, prompting an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City.

Metodija Mihajlov, whose Manhattan restaurant’s basement was flooded with three inches of water, said, “I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain.”

“It felt like I was living in the forest, in the midst of tropical downpour. Unbelievable. Everything this year is so strange,” he told AFP.

At LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal soaked by precipitation, hundreds of flights were canceled.

“We’re all in this together,” says the narrator. “The country is ready to help,” President Joe Biden said ahead of a trip to Louisiana on Friday, where Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on structures and knocked out electricity to more than a million people.

Flooding submerged cars and forced the fire service to rescue hundreds of people across various New York boroughs, including Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens.

Nine people perished in New York City, including eight people who were unable to flee their basements, according to authorities. The victims varied in age from 2 to 86 years old.

“Those living in off-the-books subterranean houses that don’t meet the safety requirements essential to save lives are among the individuals MOST at risk when flash floods here,” politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

She went on to say, “These are working-class, immigrant, and low-income folks and families.”

A representative for the mayor of Elizabeth, New Jersey, informed AFP that four more persons died there, while another death was confirmed in Passaic.

A local official verified that three people died in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.

After crashing into Louisiana over the weekend, Hurricane Ida left a trail of devastation to the north, bringing devastating flooding and tornadoes.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio stated late Wednesday, “We’re facing a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, terrible flooding, and unsafe conditions on our highways.”

New York and New Jersey declared state emergencies, and the National Weather Service issued the city’s first-ever emergency flash flood warning, encouraging inhabitants to seek higher ground.

“You have no idea how deep the water is, and it is extremely dangerous,” the National Weather Service in New York said (NWS). Brief News from Washington Newsday.